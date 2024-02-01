Bologna is currently enjoying a commendable season in Serie A, propelled by the prowess of some good players in their setup.

The Red and Blues have emerged as a notable contender, with at least two players capturing the attention of Juventus in anticipation of the upcoming summer transfer window. Joshua Zirkzee is among the targeted individuals.

Despite Juventus’ relatively restrained activity in the previous summer and current transfer windows, plans are underway to fortify their squad after the conclusion of the ongoing campaign.

Numerous names are surfacing on their prospective acquisitions list, with the latest addition being Riccardo Calafiori. The 21-year-old has been delivering standout performances for Bologna, garnering admiration from Juventus.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is keen on securing Calafiori’s services at the culmination of the season, recognising his significant contributions during his impressive campaign with Bologna.

Juve FC Says

At 21, Riccardo Calafiori is a player we should sign, and he has shown remarkable form in this campaign.

If we add him to our group now, we expect him to flourish and develop even further as he trains with much better players in a better facility.

But he will not come cheap, and there will be other competitors to watch out for, so we have to begin the groundwork and speak to his entourage.