Juventus is eager to secure the signing of David Hancko during the January transfer window as part of their plan to strengthen their defence for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri are looking to address vulnerabilities at the back and see Hancko as a versatile option who could significantly enhance their squad.

The 27-year-old defender, currently at Feyenoord, is particularly appealing to Juventus due to his ability to play in multiple positions. A left-footed player, Hancko can operate as a centre-back or as a left-back, offering tactical flexibility to manager Thiago Motta. This versatility makes him a highly attractive prospect, as it would provide the team with greater depth and options in crucial defensive areas.

Juventus is keen to complete the deal as quickly as possible, recognising the importance of reinforcing their backline before the season’s decisive stages. However, Feyenoord is reportedly demanding a substantial fee for the Slovakian international, which could complicate negotiations.

To reduce the financial burden of the transfer, Juventus is exploring creative solutions. According to TuttoJuve, the club plans to include Facundo Gonzalez and Samuel Mbangula in the deal as permanent transfers. Both players are talented prospects, and their inclusion in the offer could help sweeten the deal for Feyenoord.

Hancko himself is reportedly open to joining a top European club like Juventus, and the Italian giants are optimistic that Feyenoord will accept their proposal. The defender’s experience, composure, and tactical intelligence make him an ideal target for Juventus, especially as they look to solidify their defensive ranks in pursuit of silverware.

That said, convincing Feyenoord to part ways with one of their key players mid-season will not be easy. The Dutch side will likely hesitate to weaken their squad in January, which means Juventus must be prepared to increase their offer if necessary. While the inclusion of Gonzalez and Mbangula could lower the cash outlay, Juventus may still need to offer a competitive fee to finalise the transfer.

If successful, Hancko’s arrival would be a major boost for the Bianconeri, giving them the defensive stability they need to push for success in the latter half of the season.