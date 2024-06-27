Juventus is keen to sign Khephren Thuram, as it seems clear that Adrien Rabiot is leaving them.

The Bianconeri no longer have much hope that Rabiot will stay, so they are on the lookout for new midfielders to add to their squad.

In the coming days, they will announce the capture of Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and plan to sign Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

However, the next midfielder to arrive in Turin could be Khephren Thuram, who has been on Juve’s radar for several months.

The son of Lilian Thuram has a contract that expires in 2025, and Nice wants to sell him now.

They still want a high fee for his departure, but Juventus does not want to offer more than 18 million euros.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Old Lady is working on bonuses to help them reach an offer that Nice would accept.

The Bianconeri do not want to wait until he becomes a free agent in 2025 to sign him; they aim to find a middle ground with his present club sooner rather than later.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our shortlist for several months, and we need to do our best to add him to our squad soon.