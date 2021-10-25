Juventus is unbeaten in nine matches but Danilo says there is more to come

Danilo says Juventus is happy with their current form but admits they have to improve.

In an interview after they held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw, the Brazilian said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The relationship in the first matches was good but we certainly have in mind to improve. We are happy with this moment but we have a lot to improve.”

Juve FC say

This mindset is exactly what Juventus needs at the moment as they look to win this season’s Scudetto.

They have had an inconsistent start to this season, but winning matches will help them remain competitive.

They also need to score more goals because 1-0 wins mean they are still struggling and their opponents can easily score late levellers.

Compared to the start of this season, this Juventus team has done better in the last few match weeks, however, it is still not enough and that is one reason they are still not at the top of the league table yet.

Their next game against Sassuolo presents them with a chance to close the gap on the likes of AC Milan and Napoli, who don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.