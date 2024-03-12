Juventus received significant support last season as they navigated external challenges and still secured a top-four finish. This accomplishment meant that despite a UEFA ban from European competition for a season, they didn’t have to carry it over to the following campaign.

Max Allegri was hailed as a hero by some supporters for guiding the team through adversity and achieving a top-four finish.

However, expectations were high for Juventus this season after being banned from all European competitions. While they initially surpassed expectations and performed exceptionally well by the start of 2024, a recent report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals concerning statistics.

The Bianconeri had accumulated 59 points after 28 games last season, but in the current campaign, they have managed to collect only 58 points after the same number of games. While the difference may seem marginal, it indicates that Juventus is not performing better than they did last season. This trend raises worries that they might finish the current season in a less favourable position than the previous one.

Juve FC Says

Underperforming a turbulent season does not say anything good about Juve, and it reinforces why we should kick Max Allegri out.

He has overused the patience we have for him and a new man needs to try and get the club back to the top as soon as possible.