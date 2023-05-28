Juventus is unwilling to meet asking price for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Juventus has shown interest in acquiring Rodrigo de Paul, but the club is hesitant to spend a significant sum of money to secure his services. The Argentine midfielder has been on Juventus’ radar since his time at Udinese and has continued to impress while playing for Atletico Madrid.

However, Atletico is reportedly open to the idea of transferring him and considers him available for the right price. Unfortunately for Juventus, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that they are facing a challenge in meeting Atletico’s demands.

Atletico is not willing to accept an offer below 40 million euros for De Paul, a price that Juventus is reluctant to meet. As a result, the two clubs are finding it difficult to reach an agreement, potentially leaving De Paul to remain with his current club.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will be able to find a solution that satisfies both parties or if De Paul will continue his career with Atletico Madrid.

Juve FC Says

De Paul is an accomplished Serie A player and should do well on our books if we add him to the group.

However, the midfielder is also a player who might struggle at a bigger club, as he has done in Spain recently..

We must not overpay for his signature and the ideal first agreement should be a loan with an option to buy.