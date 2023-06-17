Juventus is unwilling to meet Federico Chiesa’s demands to sign a new contract

According to a new report, Juventus may consider selling Federico Chiesa in the current transfer window after the club rejected his request for a wage increase.

Chiesa is widely regarded as one of the top players in the current Juventus squad, and he has earned the trust of manager Max Allegri.

However, the attacker has faced challenges in regaining his best form following a serious long-term injury he sustained last year.

Since Allegri’s return to Juventus, Chiesa has yet to hit his stride, but the club still believes in his abilities.

Juventus is interested in extending Chiesa’s contract, which is set to expire in 2025, and preliminary discussions have taken place with his representatives.

However, according to Calciomercato, Chiesa has expressed his desire for a net salary of 8 million euros, which represents a significant increase from his current earnings of 5 million euros per year. Unfortunately, the club is unwilling to meet this demand.

The disagreement over wages could potentially lead to Chiesa’s departure from the Allianz Stadium before the end of the transfer window, as Juventus seeks to rebuild its squad for the upcoming campaign.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest players in our squad now and the attacker will continue to do well on our books, but he must prove he deserves such a pay rise.

He has hardly been a better player since he returned from injury and should be sold if he does not hit his best form in the next campaign.