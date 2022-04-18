Juventus is unwilling to spend big on this Euro 2020 winner

Juventus wants Jorginho, but they will not pay over the odds to add the Italian midfielder to their team.

The Brazil-born Italy international has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season as some of their current midfielders perform badly.

Jorginho remains Chelsea’s midfield lynchpin, and he is one reason they have continued to impress in different competitions for some time now.

He has a deal with them until 2023, but they are under a ban from renewing the contracts of their current stars now and this is the time Juve can speak to him and convince him to ignore a new agreement offer from the Blues.

However, Sportmediaset, as reported by Tuttojuve, claims Juve has no intention of paying too much money for his signature.

The report claims the Bianconeri can only pay as much as 10 million euros to sign him, or they will add a player like Adrien Rabiot in their offer for the signature of the ex-Napoli man.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho did well when he was in Serie A and nearly led Napoli to beat us for a league title.

His continued success in England proves he is a quality player who can do a job in different competitions.

If we add him to our squad, the 30-year-old will surely strengthen it by the next campaign.