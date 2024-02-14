Juventus has long admired Jorginho since his time at Napoli in Serie A, but he chose to move to the Premier League.

After several successful seasons at Chelsea, he moved to Arsenal last term and has been a fine addition to their squad.

Juve continues to follow him because they believe his experience will be useful in strengthening their team.

The Euro 2020 winner’s contract will expire at the end of this season, but Arsenal has an option to extend it by one season.

The Gunners have yet to take up that option, leaving Jorginho free to negotiate with a foreign club already.

However, the Brazilian-Italian is loyal to Arsenal and is focused on helping them finish the season well.

Calciomercato reveals that Arsenal is yet to decide on his future, and Juve wants to know what the Gunners plan to do.

The report claims if Arsenal does not secure him on a new deal, the Old Lady will pounce to bring him to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has used his experience to keep Arsenal in the title race by delivering commanding midfield performances in some matches.

He will do well on our team, and the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli will benefit from having him as teammates and sharing the same dressing room.