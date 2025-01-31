Juventus are keen to bring Kevin Danso to Turin this month and have entered discussions with Lens about a potential transfer. The Austrian defender, currently a key player for the Ligue 1 side, has attracted significant interest from other clubs, including Rennes, who are reportedly willing to make an outright purchase.

Juventus, however, have proposed a loan deal with an initial fee and additional bonuses as part of their offer. The Bianconeri view Danso as an excellent addition to their defence, which they aim to reinforce during this transfer window. Having had prior experience in Europe, including a spell in the Premier League with Southampton, Danso is seen as a reliable and versatile option for the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttojuve, the main obstacle to the deal lies with Lens, who must decide whether to accept Juventus’ loan proposal or opt for Rennes’ outright purchase offer. The latter could prove more appealing to the French club, given the immediate financial benefits of a permanent transfer.

Danso is reportedly open to a move to Turin, provided both clubs can agree on the terms of his departure. However, Juventus face stiff competition from Rennes, and the risk of missing out on the player is growing. If Lens prioritise an outright sale, it could shift the momentum in favour of the Ligue 1 rivals.

For Juventus, securing Danso would be a boost to their defensive ranks, an area where they need reinforcements. Yet the club must remain pragmatic and prepare alternative options should the deal fall through. While Danso would be a valuable addition, Juventus cannot afford to rely solely on his arrival, particularly with Rennes in a strong position to close a deal.

The coming days will be crucial as Juventus seek to convince Lens of their offer’s merits, but the competition from Rennes underlines the need for a backup plan to address their defensive concerns.