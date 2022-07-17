Juventus is waiting for Ligue 1 club to reduce their asking price

Reports have linked Juventus with a transfer for Benoit Badiashile as they continue to search for a new centre-back.

The Bianconeri are close to selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich and they will replace him.

Several defenders are on their radar, and one of them is Badiashile. The Frenchman has become one of the finest centre-backs in Ligue 1, despite being only 21.

Several clubs are circling as he keeps shining for AS Monaco and they will sell him for the right price.

Juve wants him, but they are being put off by his current asking price, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims the Ligue 1 side wants at least 40m euros before selling and that is too high for Juve to pay regardless of the amount they will make from selling De Ligt.

Juve FC Says

Badiashile has some of the best clubs in Europe looking to sign him and that shows that he is a quality player to have in our squad.

Juve has been in the news because of De Ligt’s prospective sale, so most clubs will demand a lot of money from them to sell their players.

We could negotiate the current fee down and make the transfer happen, or we might move to another target.