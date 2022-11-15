Juventus is waiting for Roma to decide the future of their target

Juventus has been linked with a move for Rick Karsdorp after he fell out with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

The Dutchman is unwanted by the Portuguese gaffer, who has accused him of betraying the team.

This has opened the door for him to join another club and Juventus likes the right-back.

The defender could be in search of a new club already and Juve intends to add him to their squad.

After falling out with his manager, leaving should be easy, but a report on Calciomercato reveals Roma is not yet keen to offload him.

The report claims the Giallorossi have him on a long contract and are still deliberating on his future.

Juve is waiting for them to signal that he must leave before making an official approach for him.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp has had a good Serie A career and seems to have enough experience to do well if he moves to Turin.

However, it is risky to sign a player who is accused of betraying his former team because it could reoccur at a new club.

We need to be sure he has the right attitude and his problems at Roma is a one-off before we add him to our squad.