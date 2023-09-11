Juventus star Federico Chiesa underwent tests earlier today following an injury that prompted him to depart from the Italy national team camp last week.

Chiesa has been experiencing a resurgence in form and has made a promising start to the current season, establishing himself as one of Juventus’ key players.

While initial reports suggest that the issue he encountered during his time with the Italy squad is not severe, Luciano Spalletti, the Italy manager, opted not to take any chances and preferred to field only fully fit players.

Juventus, keen to ascertain the nature of the problem that affected the Euro 2020 winner, requested that he undergo tests. Tuttojuve reports that the club is now awaiting the results of these tests, which will determine their course of action and whether Chiesa will be available for their upcoming match against Lazio next weekend.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is not a player that we want to lose, considering his bright start to this season.

The attacker is getting back to his brilliant best and we certainly want to profit from it as much as possible.

If he has not suffered any injury, he definitely should start our next game, but if there are any doubts about his fitness, we must ensure that we rest him and not risk aggravating the problem.