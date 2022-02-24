Juventus is waiting for the right offer to cash in on midfielder

Adrien Rabiot has continued to enjoy playing time under Max Allegri to the surprise of many Juventus fans and football pundits.

The French midfielder joined the club as a free agent in 2019 and had been expected to do great things for the Bianconeri.

However, he has flattered to deceive mostly and it is hard to find one exceptional thing he does well on the pitch.

Yet Allegri still fields him in most matches and he might continue to play regularly under the Bianconeri boss.

But that doesn’t mean the club is very keen to keep him with a new report claiming he could be sold.

Calciomercato says Juventus has kept the door open to selling him, but it has to be for the right price.

The club recognises he is an important cog in the wheel for Allegri and they will keep him in the group if an offer is less than 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the mysterious members of our current team and it seems only Allegri knows the value he brings to his side.

Considering how he played a part in Villarreal’s equaliser in our last game, time should be running out on him at the club.

However, the manager has the final say in which player stays or leaves the club.