Juventus is eager to offload Federico Chiesa to Barcelona, as the Catalans are showing serious interest in adding him to their squad.

The Bianconeri are keen for the Azzurri star to leave this transfer window and have been actively pushing for the move.

However, finding a taker has been challenging, partly because Chiesa wants to join a team where he can play in the Champions League.

The Euro 2020 hero has been relatively relaxed about his future but believes a move to Barcelona would benefit his career.

Juve is pleased that Chiesa is interested in the transfer and is willing to lower their demands to complete the deal.

However, Chiesa also needs to reach an agreement with Barcelona, as he has been asking for €6 million net per season to join a new club.

He is likely to take a pay cut to make the move happen, and Juve is waiting for Chiesa to come to terms with Barcelona before proceeding, according to Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has now found a team he considers good enough to join, and we hope he can reach an agreement with Barcelona.

If he misses the chance to move to the Spanish giants, then we should take it seriously that he wants to run down his contract and join Inter Milan next summer.