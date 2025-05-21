Nicolo Fagioli joined Fiorentina from Juventus during the January transfer window after struggling for playing time under Thiago Motta. The Juventus manager had confirmed that Fagioli was not part of his immediate plans, leading to the midfielder’s move to Fiorentina on terms that included the possibility of making the transfer permanent.

Since making the switch, Fagioli has quickly settled into life at Fiorentina and has become a regular fixture in the side. His performances have made him one of the most important players in the squad, earning the trust of the coaching staff and contributing consistently on the pitch.

Fiorentina’s Immediate Focus on European Qualification

Although Fagioli’s strong form has prompted speculation about a permanent transfer, Fiorentina are currently focused on securing European football. Like many clubs in Serie A, their immediate priority is to finish the season strongly. They are working to secure a place in European competition for next term, and transfer discussions are expected to resume only once their league position is finalised.

Juventus are in a similar position as they head into the final match of the season. The club must win their remaining fixture against Venezia to ensure qualification for the Champions League. Until their campaign concludes, long-term squad planning remains on hold.

Juventus Awaiting Clarity on Fagioli’s Future

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are currently waiting on Fiorentina to make a definitive decision regarding Fagioli’s future. The club are preparing plans for the upcoming season and need to determine whether the midfielder will return to Turin or remain in Florence permanently.

It is expected that both clubs will revisit the matter in the summer, once the season has officially ended and priorities can shift towards the transfer window. Given Fagioli’s importance to Fiorentina since his arrival, a permanent move appears increasingly likely.

Fagioli’s resurgence at Fiorentina has not only revived his career but also positioned him as a key asset for La Viola. Whether he stays or returns to Juventus, his form has ensured that his future will be a significant point of discussion between the two clubs in the coming weeks.