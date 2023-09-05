Juventus has been emphasising its commitment to investing in young talents since the return of Max Allegri as their manager. The club has been actively scouting for promising players around the world and has recently promoted several players from their Next Gen team to the senior squad. They are focused on building a roster filled with young talents who have the potential for significant growth.

In their quest for emerging talents, Juventus has set its sights on Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in Argentina. Born in 2006, Echeverri is only 17 years old but has already made appearances in four league games for River Plate, showcasing his promising development.

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Juventus is interested in signing Echeverri to secure his talents for the future. The club is keen to bring him on board before facing increased competition from other top clubs. It’s likely that if Echeverri were to join Juventus, he would initially continue his development with the Next Gen side, as it might be challenging for him to secure a spot in the first team at this stage of his career.

Juve FC Says

Our Next Gen team has recently provided us with a lot of talent, and we must continue to bolster it.

If we keep developing players at that level, in future transfer windows, we will not have to sign just any player with big money. Instead, we will sell some for huge profits.