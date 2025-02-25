Antony’s time at Manchester United has not been as successful as many had anticipated, leading the club to loan him out to Real Betis in January.

When the Brazilian winger joined United from Ajax, he was regarded as one of the best wingers in Europe, and several top clubs were interested in securing his signature. Ultimately, Manchester United won the race to sign him, but his time at Old Trafford has been a struggle.

However, his loan move to Real Betis has given him a fresh opportunity to rediscover his form. Antony has quickly become an important player for the Spanish club, and his performances in La Liga have been positive so far. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now monitoring the winger’s situation, with the Bianconeri adding him to their shopping list for the upcoming summer transfer window.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Juventus are expected to make several signings during the summer, and Antony could be one of the standout additions if he maintains his current form. The winger’s ability and potential have never been in doubt, and if he continues to shine for Real Betis, he could prove to be a valuable player for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been following Antony’s progress closely, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue delivering top performances until the summer. While Manchester United signed him for a significant fee, they are unlikely to sell him for a profit due to his struggles at the club.

Nevertheless, if Antony can keep up his recent form and contribute consistently, he could be a fine addition to Juventus’ squad. His talent and flair would certainly add something to the team, and Juventus will likely remain interested in securing his signature if he proves himself in the remainder of the season.