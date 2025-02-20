A civil war appears to be brewing at Atalanta, and Juventus could be the ultimate beneficiary of the situation when the season concludes.

Ademola Lookman found himself at the centre of controversy after missing a penalty he was not supposed to take during Atalanta’s match against Club Brugge. His decision to step up for the spot-kick led to severe criticism from his manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, who did not hold back in his assessment of the Nigerian forward. Gasperini publicly slammed Lookman, calling him the worst penalty-taker he had ever known, a statement that immediately sparked debate among fans and pundits.

The criticism did not sit well with Lookman, who felt disrespected by his manager’s remarks. In response, the forward released a statement expressing his disappointment, suggesting that Gasperini’s words were unnecessarily harsh and undermined his contributions to the team. The fallout from this incident has only increased speculation about tension within the Atalanta squad, with some observers wondering whether the relationship between Lookman and Gasperini is beyond repair.

The Nigerian international has been one of Atalanta’s standout performers since joining the club. His influence was particularly evident last season when he played a decisive role in securing the Europa League title. Lookman’s stunning hat-trick in the final was a defining moment in Atalanta’s campaign, cementing his status as one of the team’s most important players. Given his ability to deliver in crucial moments, losing him would be a significant blow to the Bergamo-based club.

His growing frustration, coupled with interest from top clubs, could see him leave Atalanta at the end of the season. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are keeping a close eye on developments surrounding Lookman’s future. The report claims that Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is actively monitoring the situation, ensuring the Bianconeri are in a strong position to make a move should the opportunity arise.

Lookman is widely regarded as one of the most exciting wingers in European football, with his pace, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring threat making him a valuable asset for any team. If Juventus manage to secure his signature, he would undoubtedly add quality to their attack and provide a significant boost to their ambitions for the next campaign.