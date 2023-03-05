Juventus is watching former Serie A man in Turkey

Juventus has a longstanding interest in Nicolo Zaniolo and the attacker’s move to Galatasaray in Turkey was a surprise.

He had wanted to leave Roma in January, but Juve did not make a move for him, so the Turkish side swooped to add him to their squad, but the agreement is said to contain an affordable release clause.

Il Bianconero has followed his career in the Turkish topflight and said he impressed in a recent friendly game.

The report further adds that leaving Serie A does not mean he is now out of Juventus’ plans and the Bianconeri still follows the Azzurri star.

If he has a very good second half of the season, then the black and whites could make an approach for him at the end of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is a top talent and leaving Roma was a surprise, but he wanted out and they granted his wishes to leave.

Because of the time he left the club, most teams in the top European leagues were not looking to buy players.

However, he needs to work very hard in this second half of the season and he might earn that transfer to the Allianz Stadium.