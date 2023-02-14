Juventus is weighing up a move for Manchester United loanee

Juventus is already planning a midfield rebuild, with Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes set to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have not been on their best form, but Rabiot has stood out, which makes the club want to keep him in Turin.

However, their financial problems mean they will struggle to convince him to stay, while Paredes has not improved their squad and the black and whites will terminate his contract.

Several players have been linked with a move to the club, but one man’s name stands out, Marcel Sabitzer.

The midfielder has just joined Manchester United on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season.

He makes the move as a replacement for Christian Eriksen and might return to Germany at the end of the season.

Juve sees this as an opportunity and a report on Calciomercato.it reports they want to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Sabitzer has been superb in the few games he has played for United and seems like a player who will do well in our colours.

However, if he impresses, United might permanently add him to their group, so we must prepare to compete with the English side for him in the summer.