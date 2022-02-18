Juventus is well behind AC Milan in the race for Ligue 1 defender

Juventus is behind AC Milan in the race for Sven Botman.

The Dutchman has been on the Bianconeri radar in recent weeks as they look to replace Matthijs de Ligt in the summer.

Tuttojuve insists they consider the Lille star as the ideal replacement for the former Ajax captain if he leaves.

However, if Juve is waiting for De Ligt to leave before they move for Botman, they might not sign him.

This is because Milan has made him a priority and the report claims they are pushing very hard to get their man by the end of this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Juve has to decide soon if De Ligt will leave the club in the summer or stay put for one more season.

The Mino Raiola client has so many clubs willing to sign him, and Juve might be powerless to stop him from leaving.

The smart thing to do would be to plan for life after him by making moves for a replacement.

However, no player will want to join the club knowing De Ligt would still be in the squad to compete with them.

Botman has been developing well and will be a solid replacement for his fellow ex-Ajax man.