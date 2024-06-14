Juventus is closing in on signing Douglas Luiz and is prepared to offer him a salary higher than the 3.5 million euros he currently earns at Aston Villa.

Juve and Villa are in advanced talks regarding the Brazilian midfielder, with the Bianconeri expected to include Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior in the deal along with some cash.

Both clubs view this as a favourable agreement, and negotiations are progressing to finalise the transfer.

On the personal side, Juventus believes Luiz is keen to join them, and moving to a bigger club would see him receive a substantial salary increase.

Currently earning 3.5 million euros per season, Luiz is reportedly being offered 5 million euros per season by Juventus to complete the transfer, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb.

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been one of the finest midfielders in England, and any top club in their top-flight can offer him double what we have offered to him.

We have to seal the deal soon if he agrees to earn 5m euros; otherwise, another club could hijack our transfer and offer him more wages.