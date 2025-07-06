Juventus is desperate to end its relationship with Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window, as the Serbian now has the upper hand.

The striker has not agreed to sign a new deal at the club that would spread his salary, which means he stands to earn 12 million euros net in the next 12 months. This situation gives Vlahovic significant leverage as he remains contracted to the club on his current terms. Despite his high salary, he is no longer a starter, and the arrival of Jonathan David will make it even harder for him to secure regular playing time in Turin.

Vlahovic holds all the cards

The attacker is reportedly willing to stay or leave only for a club where he is guaranteed a substantial amount of game time. DV9 appears prepared to run down his contract, a scenario that clearly benefits him financially but presents a considerable problem for Juventus. This would be viewed as a significant blow to the club, which had once invested heavily in bringing him to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are now planning a meeting to resolve the striker’s future. There are growing concerns that his situation could result in Juventus having to consider options that involve mutual compromise.

Club considers financial alternatives

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are also open to helping his next club complete a deal which could involve paying part of his salary for the final year of his contract. This alternative is being considered more seriously as it would be more cost-effective than keeping the striker on the books and paying him one million euros net per month until next summer.

Juventus understands the financial implications of allowing the current situation to drag on, and they are hopeful of resolving it soon. While the club is reluctant to accept such terms, they also recognise the need to protect their budget and avoid unnecessary strain on their wage structure.

Unfortunately, the club finds itself in this position due to Dusan Vlahovic, and supporters will be hoping a deal can be agreed quickly to bring closure to what has become a difficult chapter.