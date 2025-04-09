Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic are yet to reach an agreement on a new contract as the striker enters the final year of his current deal. Vlahovic’s contract is set to expire in 2026, and the Bianconeri have been in negotiations with him regarding an extension. However, the club is seeking to make adjustments to his terms, specifically asking the Serbian to take a pay cut if he is to stay beyond this season.

Currently, Vlahovic earns €12 million per season, a figure that Juventus are unwilling to continue paying due to their new salary structure. The club has implemented a wage cap, ensuring that no player earns above a certain threshold. Vlahovic’s current wages exceed this cap, making his next contract a pivotal moment for Juventus to regularise the situation. Talks have been ongoing with Vlahovic’s camp in hopes of reaching a new agreement that aligns with the club’s financial framework.

However, according to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic’s representatives are not open to the idea of a pay cut, a stance that could ultimately lead to the end of his relationship with the club. As negotiations stall, Juventus may be forced to consider selling the striker, despite knowing that his contract situation will likely diminish his market value.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The club is now contemplating selling Vlahovic this summer, even though they acknowledge that the transfer fee they could receive may not be significant. Given the current state of his contract, Juventus understands that they will not be able to command a large sum for his departure. However, the club sees selling him as a better option than continuing to pay his €12 million wages and risk losing him for free in 2026.

Ultimately, Juventus will have to make a tough decision in the coming months, weighing the benefits of keeping Vlahovic with the financial stability of adhering to their new salary structure.