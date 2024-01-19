Teun Koopmeiners is a coveted signing for Cristiano Giuntoli at Juventus, and there are indications that they may secure his services in the summer.

Giuntoli had been tracking the Dutch midfielder before his move to Atalanta and had initially aimed to sign him for Napoli. However, the transfer did not materialise, and Atalanta emerged victorious in securing his move to Serie A, where he has since impressed.

Koopmeiners has established himself as one of the top midfielders in Italian football, earning admiration from Juventus for his performances.

The Bianconeri are now expected to pursue him in the upcoming summer transfer window, and Giuntoli is reportedly prepared to make necessary adjustments to facilitate the deal.

Despite Juventus facing well-publicised financial challenges that have restricted their ability to add new players, Tuttojuve suggests that the club is willing to make sacrifices. This includes the potential sale of a promising talent like Matias Soule, as they aim to generate funds for the acquisition of Koopmeiners at the end of the current season.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is an outstanding midfielder who could easily fix our problems in that spot and will be worth any investment we make.

We have to be ready to spend a huge fee to add him to our group because Atalanta considers him an important player.