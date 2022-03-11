Juventus is willing to make Vlahovic main man amidst contract dispute with Dybala

Juventus has continued to postpone their planned meeting with Paulo Dybala’s entourage.

The attacker needs a new deal to remain at the club and the Bianconeri want him to stay.

But the club has some exciting attackers in their team now and they will not pay over the odds to keep Dybala.

The former Palermo man started this season as their main attacker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

We expected him to show he can replace the Portuguese star in the first half of the season.

However, that wasn’t the case because he has been struggling with injuries for much of this campaign.

Juve has now added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, and the Serbian has been in great form.

This means the Bianconeri has one of the finest attackers in Europe in their squad.

Tutto Sport says they have been happy with the performance of the 22-year-old, and they will make him their key man.

It would take some time for him to become the leading influence in their dressing room, but the club is prepared to wait for him.

Juve FC Says

Dybala’s influence in the team is waning, and it could cost him a place in the squad.

In his absence, we have won key matches, and Vlahovic is proving that he doesn’t need support from the Argentinian star to succeed.

If he keeps scoring in Dybala’s absence, the Inter Milan target will have to accept the club’s offer or leave.