Juventus is willing to pay 25m euros for Spanish youngster

Juventus has shown a strong interest in Real Betis’ talented player Rodri Sanchez, who was previously targeted by Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli.

Given that Giuntoli now works for Juventus, it is highly likely that he will recommend the Spanish midfielder to Max Allegri, and it appears that the manager is also impressed by the player’s abilities.

Juventus will now enter into competition with Napoli to secure the 23-year-old’s services, and Betis has established their asking price for his transfer.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the La Liga side is willing to consider offers in the range of 25 million euros for Rodri, a fee that Juventus finds reasonable and feasible to pay.

As Juventus has begun making moves in the transfer market, they are prepared to offer the aforementioned amount to Betis in order to acquire the midfielder’s signature.

Juve FC Says

We need to show we mean business in this transfer window and a move for Sanchez will be a good statement.

We have other players on our list and expect to offload some, but we need to make a first signing and set the ball rolling to make the fans believe we will have a successful transfer window.

With Giuntoli and Allegri working together, we expect to see some exciting players move to Turin before this transfer window closes.