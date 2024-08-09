As the transfer window enters its final two weeks, Juventus is eager to wrap up its remaining business swiftly.

The Bianconeri have been active in the market and are still expected to add a winger and another midfielder to their squad.

After failing to secure Karim Adeyemi, Juventus has turned its focus to Fiorentina’s Nicolás González. The Argentine winger is keen on the move, but Fiorentina is firm in its €35 million valuation of him.

Despite having already invested significantly in this transfer window, a report from Tuttojuve indicates that Juventus is still willing to meet that valuation. The Bianconeri are prepared to negotiate an offer close to €35 million, possibly including add-ons, to secure González’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez has been one of the finest wingers in Serie A for some time, and we know Fiorentina considers him a key player, so he would not come cheap.

We have transferlisted several stars and probably need to offload some of them before we can land transfer targets like Gonzalez.