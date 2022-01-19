Juventus is willing to sacrifice this impressive attacker in the summer

Juventus is reportedly willing to cash in on Federico Chiesa in the summer.

The Azzurri star is one of the most coveted forwards in the world right now, after proving his worth with Italy at Euro 2020.

He has continued to deliver fine performances for Juventus, although injuries have troubled him in this campaign.

He is still on loan in Turin and should be redeemed at the end of this season.

Todofichajes says many European clubs want to add him to their squad and Juventus is also happy to offload him.

The Bianconeri need money and they believe he is one player who will get them enough cash to improve their squad.

The report says if any suitor offers €50M or €60M, it could be enough to tempt the Bianconeri into selling him.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our best players and it is inconceivable to think the club is actively trying to sell him.

We have already lost Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala could leave at the end of this season.

If we also choose to offload Chiesa, then we should be prepared to fall spectacularly out of the top four of Italian football by the end of the first campaign without him in our squad.