With just eight days left before he becomes a free agent, Juventus is not confident that Adrien Rabiot will stay with them.

The midfielder has been with the club since 2019, and Juventus has been keen on retaining him beyond this summer. A year ago, Rabiot found himself in a similar situation before ultimately signing a one-year extension.

Juventus has now offered him a two-year deal with the option for an additional year, and the Bianconeri believe that the midfielder should be satisfied with this offer. However, Rabiot has not shown any indication of accepting the terms, and he is on the verge of leaving the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.

Several clubs are interested in signing him, and in recent days, Real Madrid has emerged as a significant contender for his signature. The Spanish club is one of the most prestigious in the world, making it difficult for any player to turn them down.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is particularly worried now that Madrid has entered the race. They fear that the allure of joining such a high-profile team will be too tempting for Rabiot, leading him away from Turin.

Rabiot has continued to enjoy game time at the Euros, and several clubs are watching him, so he will have some suitors when the competition ends.