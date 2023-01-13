Juventus reportedly wants to add Rick Karsdorp to their squad this month after the Dutchman fell out of favour at AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho has banished the full-back from his first-team plans and insists he will no longer be a part of his team, forcing the right-back to consider his future.

Juve has problems in that spot on their team and is eyeing a move for Karsdorp, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals their interest is all talk and the Bianconeri haven’t tabled an official bid for his signature just yet.

Juve FC Says

Karsdorp will offer us some good squad depth if we add him to the group in Turin, but there is no need to rush and make the transfer happen.

The Dutchman is desperate to leave, but we must be sure he will be useful to us before we make an official approach.

If he is not our number one target in that area, there is no need to rush to add him to the group.

Roma might also be very reluctant to allow him to join us because that will mean strengthening a direct rival, which most clubs never want to do.

Our current options know they must continue to deliver even if the club does not add new men to the group to strengthen it.