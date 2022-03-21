Juventus is yet to set up any negotiations for their top target

There has been a lot of noise about Paul Pogba returning to Juventus as a free agent in the summer.

The midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this season and might not sign an extension at Manchester United.

This means he has the luxury of choosing a new home for himself.

He can start negotiating with a new club now and you could think Juve has been in talks with him because of the rumours.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri is yet to set up any negotiations with the midfielder or his representatives.

It claims for now it is just interest that the Bianconeri have in him and nothing serious has started.

It could be because they will need him to take a huge pay cut before they complete the transfer, considering he is one of the highest-paid players in the world right now.

Juve FC Says

Pogba would be welcomed to Turin with open arms because most of us still remember the impact he had on our team in his first spell.

The Frenchman has also matured at United and will probably be a more complete player when he comes back.

However, the deal should only be struck if it makes financial sense to us because he is not getting any younger.