Sandro Tonali remains a dream signing for Juventus as the Bianconeri continue to explore the possibility of bringing the midfielder back to Italy during this summer’s transfer window. The club in black and white have been monitoring his progress closely since his move to Newcastle United and is reportedly very interested in securing his services.

Juventus continue to monitor Tonali despite Premier League success

Tonali has made a strong return to action following a lengthy ban and has since become a key player for the Magpies. His performances in the Premier League have impressed observers and shown why he remains one of the most highly rated midfielders in Europe. The Italian international has looked settled in England and has shown no signs of wanting to leave his current club.

Despite his contentment, Juventus still view him as a major target and believes that he could bring significant quality and experience back to their midfield. A move for Tonali would not be easy or inexpensive, but the Bianconeri are reportedly undeterred by the potential cost involved. The belief at the club is that they could generate sufficient funds to make a serious bid if the opportunity arose.

Report claims Tonali is not expected to leave Newcastle

However, their hopes of signing the midfielder have taken a hit. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tonali is not expected to leave Newcastle this summer. The report states that neither the player nor the club has any plans to end their relationship at this time. This development significantly reduces the chances of a deal being struck and suggests that Juventus may need to explore alternative targets in the market.

Tonali’s quality and Serie A experience make him an attractive option for the Bianconeri, but with no encouragement from either the player or Newcastle, Juventus may now be forced to look elsewhere. The club’s pursuit of Tonali has always been ambitious, and while the interest remains strong, continuing to chase an unlikely transfer could result in wasted time and resources.

If Tonali’s situation changes in the future, a return to Italy may become possible. For now, though, Juventus must focus on more attainable reinforcements for their squad.