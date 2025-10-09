Juventus have rekindled their interest in Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina who turned down the opportunity to join them in the summer.

The Bianconeri will be keen to bolster their wingback department, especially the right side, as Igor Tudor has been deploying Pierre Kalulu, a central defender by trade, in this particular role.

The Serie A giants had acquired the services of Joao Mario from Porto, but the latter has yet to lock down a starting place. Moreover, the club has deprived itself of other options for this role by selling Alberto Costa, Timothy Weah and Nicolo Savona.

Juventus revive interest in Nahuel Molina

Last summer, Molina was expected to join Juventus when his compatriot Nico Gonzalez headed in the opposite direction. However, the move never materialised.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the 27-year-old preferred to stay at Diego Simeone’s court, as he didn’t want to jeopardise his place in the Argentine national team with a ‘risky’ move to Turin, especially with the World Cup looming on the horizon.

Nevertheless, Molina’s decision backfired, as he now finds himself an afterthought at Atletico.

Molina to reconsider Juve option amidst lack of playing time

The Spanish capital side bought a new right-back last summer in Marc Pubill, and is now vying for a starting role with Marcos Llorente, who is one of the club’s stalwarts.

Therefore, the 2022 World Cup winner has earned only just over 150 minutes of playing time across all competitions this season.

As the pink newspaper explains, Molina is now ready to reconsider his options, and a move to Juventus would be beneficial for both parties.

The 27-year-old has been on the club’s shortlist since his days at Udinese (between 2020 and 2022), so it remains to be seen if the stars will finally line up.