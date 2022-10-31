Fagioli
Club News

Juventus January plans for impressive youngster unchanged

October 31, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Nicolo Fagioli proved his worth in a Juventus shirt with a goal against Lecce at the weekend.

It was a very important strike as the Bianconeri continued their winning run in the league.

Max Allegri allowed him to stay at the club in the summer instead of sending him out on loan despite having some of the finest midfielders around in his squad.

The gaffer was already grooming Fabio Miretti in the team, so it was always going to be hard for Fagioli to play regularly for the club.

He is getting a few minutes as the season comes along and took the chance against Lecce with both hands.

That should improve his odds of playing regularly now, but a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve’s plan for him remains to send him out on loan in January.

They believe he needs regular playing time. If Paul Pogba returns from injury and their midfielders are all fit in January, he will be sent out on loan.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a top talent and it doesn’t make so much sense for him to remain on the bench.

Sending him to a Serie A side temporarily where he can play regularly will help him develop better than he has done so far.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus will not consider keeping veteran beyond this season

October 31, 2022
Fagioli

Fagioli’s dad reveals lovely Ronaldo gesture when midfielder had a heart scare

October 31, 2022
Chiellini

Chiellini eager for MLS Cup final after winning Western Conference (Video)

October 31, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.