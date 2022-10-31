Nicolo Fagioli proved his worth in a Juventus shirt with a goal against Lecce at the weekend.

It was a very important strike as the Bianconeri continued their winning run in the league.

Max Allegri allowed him to stay at the club in the summer instead of sending him out on loan despite having some of the finest midfielders around in his squad.

The gaffer was already grooming Fabio Miretti in the team, so it was always going to be hard for Fagioli to play regularly for the club.

He is getting a few minutes as the season comes along and took the chance against Lecce with both hands.

That should improve his odds of playing regularly now, but a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve’s plan for him remains to send him out on loan in January.

They believe he needs regular playing time. If Paul Pogba returns from injury and their midfielders are all fit in January, he will be sent out on loan.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is a top talent and it doesn’t make so much sense for him to remain on the bench.

Sending him to a Serie A side temporarily where he can play regularly will help him develop better than he has done so far.