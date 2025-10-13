Juventus are reportedly considering launching an attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos in January.

The Bianconeri have been struggling with a deficiency in options in the middle of the park since the start of the season.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren are the undisputed starters in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system, as the manager hasn’t been fully convinced by the other profiles at his disposal. Weston McKennie has only played in emergency cases, while Teun Koopmeiners hasn’t impressed when given the opportunity. As for Fabio Miretti, he has been unavailable since the start of the season.

Therefore, Damien Comolli is expected to intervene on the market as early as January.

Juventus seeking a midfielder in January

Juventus have been recently linked with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is running on an expiring contract with Al-Hilal. However, he is more likely to move at the end of the season. As for Sandro Tonali, he remains a mere pipe dream at this stage.

Hence, the Serie A giants must find a more concrete solution in the middle of the season.

According to TuttoJuve, the answer could be Ceballos, who might be willing to leave Real Madrid in search of a more prominent role.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The Bianconeri are thus considering signing the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, it remains to be seen if Xabi Alonso would be willing to deprive himself of the services of one of his most experienced midfielders.

Dani Ceballos emerges as an option for Juventus

While he hasn’t been an automatic starter, Ceballos still collected six appearances in LaLiga, with half of them coming from the first minute.

The Spaniard has been with the Los Blancos since making the move from Real Betis in 2017. His stint was only interrupted by a two-year loan spell at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021.

His time with Real Madrid has borne a host of trophies, including three Champions League titles, and two LaLiga titles.