Juventus signed Alberto Costa during the winter transfer window, but just six months later, the club may be considering his departure. The right back initially struggled to secure a place in the first team under Thiago Motta, despite being signed during Motta’s tenure.

However, his fortunes began to change following the arrival of Igor Tudor. Under the new manager, Costa has started to see more regular playing time and has made a positive impression with his performances. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and the Bianconeri are reportedly pleased with the impact he has made.

Improving Form May Not Guarantee Stability

Despite Costa’s recent improvements, his position at the club remains under review. Juventus are known to be pragmatic when it comes to squad management. The club’s transfer policy often prioritises financial flexibility, meaning that even in-form players may be sold if a suitable offer arises.

Costa has been working diligently to secure his role in the squad, but like any player at Juventus, he is subject to transfer considerations. At the club, every player has a price, and those who attract strong interest from elsewhere are often viewed as potential assets to fund other moves.

Interest from Abroad Sparks Speculation

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have already received enquiries regarding Costa from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The report states that there is genuine temptation within the club to consider selling the defender if a compelling offer is made.

Should a serious bid materialise, Juventus are expected to approve the transfer and replace Costa with a more cost-effective option in the right-back position. This approach aligns with their ongoing efforts to balance competitiveness with sustainable spending.

Costa has shown commendable form since breaking into the team and has the potential to be a consistent performer if given a full season. However, his future in Turin remains uncertain as the club evaluates both sporting and financial priorities during the current transfer window.