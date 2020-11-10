Juventus’ January transfer priority revealed

Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims that Juventus has made the signing of Manuel Locatelli a priority in the next transfer window.

The former AC Milan man has been on the books of Sassuolo since last year and he has remained one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight.

The report claims that he was on the shopping list of Andrea Pirlo in the last transfer window alongside Edin Dzeko, however, the Italian champions didn’t sign either player, instead, moving for Alvaro Morata.

There is still a void to be filled in the club’s midfield and the report claims that there is no player in Juventus at the moment that has the characteristics of Locatelli.

It claims that the 22-year-old is great at marking out players as well as setting up attacks for his team.

The report further adds that Juve will also need a new left-sided player when the transfer window reopens, but their finances will not permit them to have that much business done, so they will have to focus on landing Locatelli alone.

This rumour again points to the fact that Juve has truly now turned their attention towards signing younger players, which is a good thing.