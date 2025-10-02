Juventus are reportedly willing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the middle of the season, as Atletico Madrid becomes the latest club to be linked with the unsettled striker.

The Bianconeri were keen to offload the 25-year-old last summer after failing to reach an agreement with him and his entourage on a new contract.

While the management was keen to get rid of his hefty salary one way or the salary, the Serbian is seemingly happy to bide his time and see out his current contract, which will expire at the end of the season.

Juventus would consider January offers for Dusan Vlahovic

In recent days, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Bayern Munich’s interest in Vlahovic.

The Bavarians have yet to make an approach, but they’re already gathering information about the player and the costs of bringing him to the Allianz Arena next summer on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, a report from Calciomercato.it believes that the former Fiorentina star might not necessarily dwell in Turin until the end of the campaign.

The source claims that Juventus are still open to selling Vlahovic, as they would prefer to recoup a portion of the transfer fee they splashed to buy him in January 2022 (circa €80 million) rather than losing his services for free at the end of the season.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. are willing to do business, setting the player’s price tag at €15-20 million.

Atletico Madrid join Bayern Munich in Vlahovic race

The report also reveals that, in addition to Bayern, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the Serbian international.

Diego Simeone’s court already accommodates a number of top-notch attackers, mainly Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Giacomo Raspadori. So it remains to be seen if there will be any room left for Vlahovic in the squad.

The centre-forward has been sharing a starting spot with new Juventus signings Jonathan David and Loic Openda, but he remains the club’s top-scorer with four goals this season, all coming off the bench.