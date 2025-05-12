Juventus coach Igor Tudor will reportedly resort to the Next Gen ranks to address the deficiency at the back, calling up Javier Gil Puche.

The Bianconeri still have two matches remaining before the end of the Serie A season, and they will be keen to prevail on both occasions to maximise their chances of securing the all-important fourth place.

But unfortunately for Tudor, he will have to negotiate next Sunday’s meeting with Udinese with a depleted squad.

Juventus left with depleted squad

In addition to long-term absentees Arkadisz Milik, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, the Bianconeri could also miss the services of Lloyd Kelly and Andrea Cambiaso who might not recover for the penultimate round of the season.

Teun Koopmeiners could regain his fitness in time, while Kenan Yildiz is back after serving a two-match ban, but Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Savona and Pierre Kalulu have all been ruled out through suspension.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Juventus manager will turn to the Next Gen to add some depth to his squad. He’s expected to call up Gil Puche has who has emerged as one of the most exciting teenagers at Vinovo.

Who is Javier Gil Puche?

The Spaniard is a 19-year-old defender who started his career at Real Murcia’s academy, and then had a spell at Alaves.

The teenager was poached by Juventus in the summer of 2023, and spent the previous campaign with the club’s Primavera squad, before earning a promotion to the Next Gen this season.

Gil made 28 appearances for the club across all competitions this season, contributing with a single assist.

However, this wouldn’t be the centre-back’s first senior call-up, as Thiago Motta had added him to his squad for the two Serie A contests against Parma and Udinese between October and November last year, but he has yet to make an appearance for the first team.