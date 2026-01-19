Juventus right-back Joao Mario is not in a hurry to leave Turin, as he prefers to remain at Luciano Spalletti’s court, despite his lack of playing time.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks of Porto, and his highs and lows over the past few years, before joining the Bianconeri last summer on an indirect swap deal.

But while his counterpart Alberto Costa swiftly cemented himself as a regular starter for the Dragao, it has been quite the opposite for Mario, who has already been reduced to an afterthought at the Allianz Stadium.

Joao Mario is not planning to leave Turin

The Portuguese international has only made 13 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, garnering only 373 minutes on the pitch. His last start dates back to September, when Igor Tudor was still in charge.

Therefore, Juventus would be happy to part ways with the struggling wing-back. They’re willing to consider offers that allow them to recoup the €12 million they spent last summer, or even a temporary loan moves.

Joao Mario (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

If they manage to offload Mario, they might have more room to manoeuvre in their negotiations with Celta Vigo for Oscar Mingueza.

The Spanish right-back has reportedly agreed terms with Juventus, so he’s expected to join the club anyway once his contract expires at the end of the season. However, the Serie A giants are still hoping to bring the 26-year-old to Turin in January.

Nevertheless, Mario might thwart their plans, as Tuttosport reports that the Portuguese player wants to stay in Turin.

Juventus can’t find a new home for Joao Mario

As the Turin-based newspaper tells it, Juventus might still attempt to push the player out of the club regardless of his intentions, but they’re also struggling to find him a new home due to the lack of interest.

The Bianconeri have only received a few enquiries from Spain and Portugal, but they didn’t develop into concrete negotiations.

Juventus were hoping to ship the player off to Turkiye, where the big clubs have embarked on impressive spending sprees, but the full-back failed to attract any interest from the Super Lig.