Juventus are reportedly among a host of top European clubs who are currently keeping close tabs on Como youngster Nico Paz.

The 20-year-old is an attacking midfielder born and raised in Tenerife. After starting his career at his native club, he was poached by Real Madrid at a tender age in 2016. The young man rose through the ranks at Los Merengues and even made eight appearances for the first team, scoring a single goal in the process.

Nevertheless, carving himself some space within Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded squad was an almost impossible task, so the Argentine signed for Como last summer. The newly promoted Serie A boys snapped up Paz for a bargain price (6 million euros), but Real Madrid maintained a buy-back clause.

The talented midfielder has already stolen the limelight in his early days in Italian football, contributing with a goal and three assists in seven appearances for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

So according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, several top European clubs sent scouts to monitor the 20-year-old’s display in yesterday’s Serie A contest between Como and Parma. Incidentally, Paz scored the equalizer that earned the home side a valuable point.

The transfer market guru names Juventus among the suitors. The list also includes Milan and Napoli, as well as Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Schira insists Real Madrid remains his most likely next destination thanks to the buy-back clause. The reigning European giants are still interested in bringing their academy product back to the Spanish capital.

This wouldn’t be the first time they exercise this option on a Serie A player. Los Blancos brought back Alvaro Morata from Juventus in 2016, so it remains to be seen if Paz will be set for a similar fate, or if Juventus can find a way to secure the services of another talented young star.

The Como star has recently made his senior debut with the Argentine national team.