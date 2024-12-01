Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Ipswich Town youngster Liam Delap who has been highly impressive this season for the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The 21-year-old started his career at Derby County before being poached by Manchester City in 2018. During his time with the Cityzens, the striker was repeatedly sent out on loan to sharpen his skills, spending time at Stoke City, Preston and Hull City.

Last summer, the reigning English champions decided to cash in on the young Delap, selling him to Ipswich for £20 million. Man City also maintained a buy-back option, and potentially a 20% sell-on fee on a future sale.

In his first season in the Premier League, the England U21 attacker is proving his worth. He has already contributed with six goals and an assist in his 13 EPL appearances. Therefore, his time at Portman Road could prove to be short, as suitors are beginning to queue up for his signature.

According to The Mirror, Juventus have joined the race for Delap, identifying him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian’s future remains in great doubt, especially with his contract expiring in June 2026 and the two parties failing to make progress in their renewal talks. Moreover, the player himself has recently expressed his dissatisfaction with his role in Thiago Motta’s system where he has to cover ground in the defensive phase which is hampering his attacking stats.

As we reported earlier in the week, Juventus sent scouts to monitor Delap in the contest between Ipswich and Manchester United last Sunday which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Juventus aren’t alone in the race, as the source claims Chelsea and Man United are also on the player’s trail.

The young bomber is the son of Stoke City legend Rory Delap who became synonymous with long throw-ins during Tony Pulis’ time at Britania Stadium.