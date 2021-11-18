Juventus join Europe’s elite in the race for Ajax fullback

Since the age of 9, Noussair Mazraoui has been a part of the Ajax family. The Morocco international has developed within the club’s ranks all the way to the first team.

The player is currently 24, and has become the first choice right-back for Erik ten Hag. This season, he has thus far featured in 11 league matches, contributing in four goals and two assists.

Nonetheless, the Amsterdam-based club often ends up losing its jewels in favor of the rich European clubs. The likes of Frankie de Jong, Matthjis de Ligt and Donny van de Beek are some of the more recent examples.

Next summer, it could be Mazraoui’s time to leave the nest, as his contract with the club expires by the end of the season.

According to ESPN via ilBianconero, Juventus have entered the fray for the impressive young right-back.

However, the report adds that the player already has a long queue of admirers which includes other Italian clubs (Inter and Roma) as well as European giants (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal).

Juve FC say

A relatively young right-back who will be available as a free agent is ought to earn the attention of the elite.

The Bianconeri have a solid defender on the right in Danilo, but a more attacking alternative would surely bolster the squad.

Nonetheless, the competition appear to be incredibly tough for the Old Lady, so it’s better to keep our hopes low for this one.