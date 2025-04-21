Juventus are reportedly eyeing a move for Ipswich Town bomber Liam Delap, but they would have to overcome competition from Manchester United and Chelsea who are equally interested in the player.

The 22-year-old is a Manchester City youth product who had several loan stints in the English Championship, before sealing a permanent switch to Ipswich last summer.

In his first full season in the Premier League, the physically imposing striker has managed to impress with his 12 goals, even though the Tractors are on the cusp of relegation.

Therefore, Delap is expected to land himself a new club in the summer. It has also been reported that Ipswich’s inevitable demotion will drop the value of his release clause to £30 million, making him relatively affordable.

In recent weeks, reports in Italy and England have been linking Juventus with a move for the England U21 starlet.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Moreover, top Italian chief scout, Michele Fratini, revealed Delap as one of the names he suggested to the Serie A giants.

But as Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) notes, signing the rising centre-forward won’t be easy for Juventus, as Man Utd and Chelsea are also following the player with great interest.

The Turin-based newspaper talks about a fierce competition for the striker’s signature, so the Bianconeri would have to be prepared to launch a swift and decisive onslaught if they plan to beat off the Premier League duo.

Juventus could be set to revamp their entire striker department in the summer, as Dusan Vlahovic, Randal Kolo Muani and Arkadiusz Milik are all being tipped to depart in the summer, albeit for various reasons.

On the other hand, the Old Lady is being linked with several candidates as replacements, but the identity of the new arrivals remains anyone’s guess at this point.