In recent years, Juventus have been increasingly on the hunt of young talents all around the world, with the brilliant Kenan Yildiz arguably being the club’s latest grand coup.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have joined a long list of suitors who are tracking young Celtic sensation Rocco Vata.

The 17-year-old is a youth product of the Glasgow-based club, and currently plays for the B-team.

The source adds that Arsenal, Manchester City, Milan and Roma all are keeping tabs on the situation.

Vata is essentially an attacking midfielder, but can also feature as second striker or even on the wing.

The exciting talent has been representing Ireland’s youth squads on the international level, but Transfermarkt notes that is also eligible to play for Scotland, Albania and Montenegro.

This season, the young man has made 11 appearances for Celtic B in the Lowland League, contributing with four goals and an assist. He has featured four times in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a goal in the process.

Juve FC say

Due the number and size of competitors, this won’t be an easy battle for Juventus. However, the club has displayed its ability to poach some of the best talent in the world recently, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise if they pull off the deal.

At Juventus Next Gen, Vata would have the chance to sharpen his tools and play against senior professionals in Serie C while trying to earn a promotion to the first team.