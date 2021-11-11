Alvarez
Juventus join the race for South American with an expiring contract

November 11, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Julian Alvarez looks set to become the next top Argentinian talent to move to Europe and Juventus wants him in their squad.

The 21-year-old has been turning heads with his performances for River Plate where he operates as a forward or winger.

Reports have linked the likes of Fiorentina and AC Milan with a move for him, however, TNT, as reported by Calciomercato, claims Juve has become the latest club to show interest in his signature.

The Bianconeri is on the lookout for the best young talents they can get around the world and Alvarez has become one who could move to Turin from South America.

The report says his current deal expires next year and his present club is working hard and discussing a new deal with his entourage.

They want to offer him a longer-term contract to reduce their risk of losing him for free or on a cheap transfer fee next year.

Transfermarkt says his current value is €20.00m, a fee that shouldn’t be too much for Juve to pay.

However, if he signs a new contract with his current club, that fee would likely go up.

The Bianconeri might be smart to strike an agreement with his entourage now and prevent them from extending his contract.

