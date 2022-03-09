Juventus joined by Atalanta in race to sign Serie A midfielder

Juventus is facing competition from Atalanta for Nedim Bajrami.

The Empoli star has been in great form in this campaign and he is now being targeted by several top clubs.

Calciomercato.it claims Juventus has been watching him and he might be one of the young players that move to Turin at the end of this season.

The report adds that La Dea sees the Albanian as the ideal replacement for the in-form Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The Ukrainian could leave them at the end of this season and they are now planning on replacing him.

Juve has been bolstering their squad with top young talents and 23-year-old Bajrami is one of the finest players they can add to the group.

With more clubs getting interested in him, the Bianconeri need to brace itself to spend a lot of money in securing his signature.

Because we are a much bigger club that doesn’t exactly guarantee playing time to young players, and Bajrami might want assurances from Max Allegri before he agrees to move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

It would be great to see Bajrami join our current talent pool and having him in the squad will offer Allegri greater flexibility.

But we have so many young players that are struggling to play regularly for the club now.

Zurich-born Bajrami might consider a move to Juve too soon because he will not get enough playing time.