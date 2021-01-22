Juventus joined by both Milan sides in race to land Brazilian target 

Inter Milan has been offered the chance to sign Otavio from FC Porto as he runs down his contract at the Portuguese side, according to FC Internews.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, and Juventus is also looking to sign him, Calciomercato claims.

The Bianconeri have mastered the act of signing the top free agents in Europe for a long time now, and Otavio has entered their radar.

At 25, he is just entering the peak of his career and the report says he has no plans to extend his stay with the Dragons.

In 10 league games this season, he has 2 goals and 4 assists for them and he will be looking to continue his career at another top European team.

Andrea Pirlo has just won his first trophy as a manager, and that will have given him enough credit to ask for reinforcements to his squad.

As a former midfielder, he would know if Otavio is perfect for his team, just as he did in his judgement of Weston McKennie.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for several midfielders recently, including the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Isco.

It will be interesting to see which of their transfer targets eventually joins them, especially with Milan and Inter also keen on Otavio.